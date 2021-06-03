PM Modi holds interactive session with students, days after cancelling Class 12 exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conducted a surprise interactive session with the students during a virtual meeting of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The meeting was organised by the Union education ministry days after the decision to cancel Class 12 board examinations.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the parents of the students during the meeting and had a chat with them on various issues and concerns.

The Class 12 exams were cancelled after a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi on Tuesday to ward off the threat of Covid-19 infections. Long deliberations were held at the meeting with all the stakeholders.

“After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as the future of our youth,” PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Many students had appealed to the CBSE and the Centre to cancel the examination. The students feared that the exam could infect them because those under 18 aren’t currently eligible for vaccination.

The students have been posting message of thanks on various social media platforms after the government's decision.

The CISCE and various state governments followed suit and announced cancellation of their respective Class 12 board examination on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Supreme Court, which had asked the Centre to take a decision on the issue, welcomed the move and granted the central government two weeks time to devise a well-defined objective criteria for assessment of Class 12 students.

CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi on Thursday said they will try to give the result in the shortest possible time. Tripathi added that the evaluation process is likely to begin within 15 days.

PM Modi keeps holding such interactive interaction. In April, interacting with students virtually in his annual 'Parikasha Pe Charcha' programme, the Prime Minister told the students not to fear exams but to see them as a test to improve themselves. He also said students sometime become over conscious regarding exams and asked them to consider it as a small destination in their long lives.