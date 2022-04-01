PM Modi interacts with students for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’. Watch LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address the students, their parents and teachers across the nation and overseas for the fifth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event. PM Modi is expected to talk about examination stress and address related questions.

“Looking forward to interacting with our dynamic exam warriors, their parents and teachers at #ParikshaPeCharcha, which begins in a short while at 11 AM,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi.

A total of 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for the event.

The event can be watched live on Doordarshan and on the Youtube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayaprabha channels of MoE. The programme can be heard on All India Radio, Live web-streaming of PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, My.gov.in.

Watch Live here:

