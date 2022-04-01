Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi interacts with students for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’. Watch LIVE
india news

PM Modi interacts with students for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’. Watch LIVE

A total of 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for the event.
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Students, their parents and teachers waiting for the event to start at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 10:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address the students, their parents and teachers across the nation and overseas for the fifth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event. PM Modi is expected to talk about examination stress and address related questions. 

“Looking forward to interacting with our dynamic exam warriors, their parents and teachers at #ParikshaPeCharcha, which begins in a short while at 11 AM,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi.

A total of 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for the event.

The event can be watched live on Doordarshan and on the Youtube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayaprabha channels of MoE. The programme can be heard on All India Radio, Live web-streaming of PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, My.gov.in.

Watch Live here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP