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PM Modi is personally supervising, govt tells SC as court seeks explanation on NEET-like paper leaks

The court said it is “very traumatic” if something like this happens and cited the example of UPSC in conducting examinations.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 04:12 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Supreme Court was informed on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally supervising the NEET-UG cancellation, following a paper leak.

PM Modi told the council of ministers to ensure that work was not stalled and delivery remained quick.(AFP)

The submission was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta after the apex court sought a response from the government in an affidavit detailing how and in which manner the process and conclusion of the leak probe would be done.

“Honourable Prime Minister is personally supervising,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court, according to LiveLaw.

During the hearing, Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha asked the Centre about how much monitoring of implementation has happened and the reason behind the leak.

The court said that the youngsters should not be disappointed in this way, adding “It's very traumatising so much investment of emotions and time.” The court also cited the example of UPSC in conducting examinations.

A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21. Earlier in 2024, after the questions of NEET-UG were allegedly leaked, the Supreme Court had refused to cancel the test but passed various directions aimed at tackling paper leaks and also a criterion for cancelling public exams.

 
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