PM Modi, K’taka leaders pay tributes to Puneeth as trailer of his last film comes out

Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and scores of other prominent persons on Sunday poured tributes on late Puneeth Rajkumar, the Kannada actor, on the trailer release of his last production.

“Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka’s natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour,” Modi said in a post on Twitter.

The post comes after Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar shared the trailer of Gandhadagudi, a docudrama film that showcases Karnataka’s rich forests and wildlife.

Puneeth’s father and Kannada matinee idol, (late) Dr Rajkumar, had a movie by the same in 1972, which among others, made him one of the most loved stars in the state.

“Namaste @narendramodi ..., Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu’s heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person,” Ashwini said in her post.

After making his debut as a 7-year-old child actor in which Puneeth Rajkumar had captured hearts when he sang “Kaanadante Mayavadhanu, Namma Shiva, Kailsa Serikondanu’, (Went missing and cant be seen, My Shiva, reached Kailasa) that became folklore in households till date.

Three years later, his innocent and captivating role in Bettada Hoovu bagged the then 10-year-old a national award. But as fate would have it, Puneeth Rajkumar (born Lohit), went missing in the blink of an eye as the 46-year-old actor known for his fitness, died almost a year ago, leaving an entire state in shock, dismay and disbelief.

Puneeth, fondly known as ‘Appu’ was the youngest of five children of Kannada cinema’s biggest star, Dr Rajkumar and his producer wife, Parvathamma.

He had the moniker, power star, in Kannada cinema.

“Gandhadagudi is close to Appu’s heart. Appu is close to all of our hearts. Gandhadagudi property of Karnataka, Appu, the property of Gandhadagudi. The trailer promises that #GandhadaGudi will take us all to a new world. @Ashwini_PRK My congratulations to him,” Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka said.

The Congress leaders, too, offered their tributes to Puneeth, known lovingly as Appu, who was an actor and producer.

“Nobody in Karnataka would leave the chance to see their beloved Puneeth Rajkumar once again on screen. Appu’s dream documentary will be out soon & I wish @PRK_Productions

- all the best!” DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said.

