Explained: What is Jal Jeevan Mission and how tech solutions are helping in access to clean water

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) mobile application, seeking top leverage the technological advancements to ensure that villages and rural households get access to clean drinking water.

The mobile application will improve awareness among stakeholders and work towards providing greater transparency and bringing accountability of schemes under the government's flagship Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Prime Minister said that the Jal Jeevan Mission has been empowering women of the country by saving their time and efforts which was earlier consumed in covering long distances to fetch drinking water.

What is the JJM mobile application?

According to Jal Jeevan Mission website, the mobile application will provide details of water infrastructure, an Aadhaar-verified data set of beneficiaries, and water quality and contamination-related information for each village. The information will be available to users on a public forum alongside specific data for each village, district and state-level bodies concerning water.

This data is currently maintained on the integrated management information system and covers action plans of villages, districts and states, along with financing and funding details. The app will also allow users to rate their experience with their water facility.

How technology is powering JJM

Apart from the mobile application, the government has also put in place Internet of Things (IoT)-based sensors, flow meters and water-quality detection kits to achieve cost-effective solutions for providing clean tap water to every rural household in the country by 2024.

The government programme has also led many startups to develop affordable solutions for measuring and monitoring water consumption in villages.

Water quality management information system

The Jal Shakti ministry has been maintaining a JJM dashboard to show the coverage of tap water connections across states. The water quality management information system provides details of water samples received and tested across labs and states. The mobile app will bring all this data under one umbrella.

The primary data is being generated through internet-based sensors. It not just monitors the flow of water in the pipelines, but also checks for turbidity and chlorination in water.

The sensors are placed in the reservoirs and at the outlet going towards each habitation of the village. A pressure sensor is also placed at the tail end. The sensor is programmed to relay the data on overall supply every day.

While the Jal Jeevan Mission mandates the local authority to conduct regular checks, five women in each village have also been trained to use test kits to check water quality. These kits are designed to assess 12 types of contamination, including phosphate, sulphate, and turbidity, among others.