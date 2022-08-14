PM Modi leads tributes for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: ‘Indomitable, insightful’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the country in paying tributes to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The billionaire investor died in Mumbai at 62. “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," PM Modi said.

"He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. (sic),” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Union minister Piyush Goyal sent condolences to the family as he called him "an inspiration for wealth creation for crores". Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted to say that Jhunjhunwala's "infectious positive spirit will be sorely missed by all who are part of India's growth story".

BJP chief JP Nadda remembered the ace investor, and the "business magnate", saying: "I am saddened by the terrible news of the passing away of veteran investor, business magnate and stock trader Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may Prabhu Ram give strength to his family members and loved ones. Om Shanti"

Among other leaders who tweeted to pay respects to the veteran investor was Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. “Saddened to hear of the passing away of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, just days after launching his budget airline, Akasa Airline.” “He was not just bullish about the stock market but also about the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” she wrote.

Karnataka minister Dr Sudhakar K said the billonaire businessman "inspired many through his optimism" .

Jhunjhunwala is survived by his wife and three children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON