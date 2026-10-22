PM Modi likely to visit Bihar in November, Vikramshila University foundation stone on cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bihar on November 20 to lay the foundation stone for the proposed Vikramshila Central University at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district, along with launching infrastructure projects, senior BJP leaders said on Wednesday.

During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stones for several infrastructure projects, including roads and railway schemes, an official said. (X/ NarendraModi)

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The proposed visit is expected to coincide with the completion of one year of the NDA government in Bihar following its victory in the 2025 assembly elections. To be sure, the NDA has been in power in Bihar since 2005.

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“The Prime Minister’s visit to Bihar in November is tentative. Official confirmation is awaited,” BJP media in-charge Danish Eqbal said.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is likely to lay the foundation stones for several infrastructure projects, including roads and railway schemes, an official said.

Among the projects under consideration are the proposed Gorakhpur-Siliguri, Raxaul-Haldia and Patna-Purnia road corridors, along with a couple of railway projects sponsored by the Centre. The state’s Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur road project is also among those likely to be included in the programme, the official said.

Reviving the ‘Vikramshila legacy’

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed Vikramshila Central University is planned near the site of the ancient Buddhist learning centre at Antichak in Kahalgaon. The ancient learning centre was established in the ninth century AD during the reign of the Pala dynasty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed Vikramshila Central University is planned near the site of the ancient Buddhist learning centre at Antichak in Kahalgaon. The ancient learning centre was established in the ninth century AD during the reign of the Pala dynasty. {{/usCountry}}

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In a July 2025 reply to Parliament, the Union education ministry said the Bihar government had offered around 205 acres of land in the Antichak and Malakpur areas for the project.

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary announced in June that the state would work towards reviving Vikramshila’s legacy. In July, he said the proposed Central University would be established on around 200 acres.