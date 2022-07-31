Mann Ki Baat Highlights | Change your social media DP to mark Independence Day, says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through what was the 91st episode of his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat; the first edition of the programme aired on October 3, 2014, and a new episode is aired on the last Sunday of every month.

"I invite you all to tune-in to this month's #MannKiBaat tomorrow, 31st July at 11 AM. Also sharing a booklet covering the interesting topics from last month such as India's strides in space, glory on the sports field, Rath Yatra and more," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

For each edition of his speech, the prime minister seeks ideas from citizens, several days in advance. People can share their ideas on the NaMo app or record their messages by dialling the number 1800-11-7800.

Meanwhile, in the 90th episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was telecast on June 26, PM Modi spoke on, among other things, the Emergency, which was imposed by the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government on June 25, 1975.