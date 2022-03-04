PM Modi monitoring Ukraine and addressing UP rallies

Amidst the raging Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend two days in Varanasi in the campaign for the seventh and last phase of the UP Assembly elections. He will be holding a roadshow in Varanasi, which is among the nine districts that go to poll.

While monitoring the global chain of events and constantly involved in the evacuation of Indian students from Kharkiv and Sumy war zones, PM Modi will address an election rally in Mirzapur and later hold a roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi later this evening. He is expected to stay in Varanasi overnight and address a rally in the Varanasi (Rural) assembly segment tomorrow.

Although he will be addressing election meetings in the Varanasi-Jaunpur-Sonbhadra belt, PM Modi is constantly monitoring the evacuation of Indian students from Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin assured safe passage to the stranded Indians via eastern borders. PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are involved in hectic diplomacy with both Russia and the west to get students out safely from war-hit Ukraine.

It is understood that NSA Doval spoke to his Russian counterparty Nikolai Patrushev to push for a safe passage for the stranded Indians from both the cities which are facing heavy bombardment by Putin’s forces.

India on its part has made it clear that it is for the total cessation of violence from both sides and stands up for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

