PM Modi mourns Khaleda Zia’s death, hails her contributions to India–Bangladesh ties: ‘Deeply saddened’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reacted to former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's death, recalling her contributions to the India-Bangladesh relations in the past. Mourning the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader's loss, PM Modi said he was “deeply saddened” to have learnt of her passing. PM Modi shares an old image with Khaleda Zia(X/@narendramodi)

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.”

He also acknowledged Khaleda Zia's role in fostering the India-Bangladesh diplomatic ties and said that her “important contributions” would always be remembered.

PM Modi recalled meeting the Bangladesh leader back in 2015, one year into him becoming the Prime Minister of India. "We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace,” PM Modi wrote.

Khaleda Zia, 80, died at around 6 am on Tuesday after days of battling an illness, her party BNP said in a statement earlier today. Zia was an important figure in the politics of Bangladesh and her death comes just days after her son Tarique Rahman returned to the country after 17 years of exile in London.

In 1991, Khaleda Zia became Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister, and later served a second term in the post from 2001 to 2006. One of the most important highlights of her political career was her rivalry with Sheikh Hasina.

Notably, PM Modi's big praise for Khaleda Zia following her death comes amid Sheikh Hasina's ongoing exile in India. Hasina, Zia's biggest rival for years, has been residing in India ever since her ouster as PM in August 2024.