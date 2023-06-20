PM Modi, Murmu greet people on Rath Yatra; Muslims welcome event in Ahmedabad

As thousands of devotees congregated in Puri for the annual ‘Ratha Jatra’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people, saying may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill everyone's lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment. President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings on the occasion and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. (Click here for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Live updates)

Devotees attend the 146th annual Rath Yatra (chariot procession) of Lord Jagannath, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"On the occasion of the commencement of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the devotees of Lord Jagannath. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath that this festival of devotion and dedication brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. Jai Jagannath," Murmu tweeted in Hindi and Odia.

Rath Yatra, one of the famous Hindu festivals celebrated across the world, is associated with Lord Jagannath at Shri Kshetra Puri Dham in Odisha. During the three-day yatra, the three majestic chariots are pulled by lakhs of devotees from in front of the Singha Dwar of Jagannath Temple towards the Gundicha Temple.

As a part of elaborate arrangements for Rath Yatra, the Odisha government has deployed 180 platoons (1 platoon comprises 30 personnel) of security forces in the seaside pilgrim town. A total of 125 special trains will travel to Puri during the festival and a large number of CCTV cameras assisted by drone cameras will function during the ‘Rath Yatra’, reported PTI quoting an official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similar yatras are also taken out in other parts of the country.

The 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced on Tuesday morning in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city amid tight security. Union home minister Amit Shah performed 'mangla aarti' (auspicious ritual to pay obeisance to the deity) in the temple early Tuesday morning. As thousands of devotees thronged the route of the yatra to catch a glimpse of the deity, members of the Muslim community also welcomed the yatra in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON