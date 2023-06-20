Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Live: Sacred 'Pahandi' rituals commence in Puri, devotees join in thousands
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Live: The festival associated with Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, has started with great enthusiasm.
Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Live: Ratha Yatra, also known as the chariot festival of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is being celebrated today. It is one of the most important Hindu festivals, with the major celebration taking place in Puri, Odisha. This festival is held every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in June or July. LIVE updates here.
- Jun 20, 2023 11:29 AM IST
Gujarat CM inaugurated 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad
The revered idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra were ceremoniously placed on the chariot, marking the beginning of the traditional Rath Yatra. The grand procession commenced from the historic 400-year-old Jagannath Temple located in the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad today.
- Jun 20, 2023 11:19 AM IST
Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Live: Muslim community welcome Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad
- Jun 20, 2023 11:11 AM IST
- Jun 20, 2023 10:56 AM IST
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Live updates: PM Modi greets people before leaving for US
As thousands of devotees congregated in Puri for the annual ‘Ratha Jatra’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people, saying may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill everyone's lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment. Here's our report
- Jun 20, 2023 10:48 AM IST
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Live: Check the Sudarsan Pattnaik's art
- Jun 20, 2023 10:46 AM IST
Sudarsan Pattnaik uses 250 coconuts in the sand art of Lord Jagannath at Puri beach
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a magnificent 6ft high sand sculpture on Puri beach in Odisha to commemorate the auspicious beginning of the Rath Yatra festival. The artwork showcases Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra along with three chariots adorned with 250 coconuts. The sculpture also depicts the inspiring story of Dasia Bauri, a non-brahmin devotee of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, who was granted access to the Shree Mandir after offering a coconut to the deity. Sudarsan and his sand art school students utilized approximately 5 tons of sand to complete this stunning creation, continuing the tradition of his annual unique sand sculptures for the Rath Yatra festival.
- Jun 20, 2023 10:41 AM IST
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: President Droupadi Murmu wishes the nation on the auspicious festival