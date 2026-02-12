PM Modi to inaugurate new office Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan on Feb 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate his new office Seva Teerth on Friday, February 13 at 1:30pm. Along with the new address for PMO, the prime minister will also inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 which will house several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Defence, Health & Family Welfare, Education and more. Besides the PMO, the Seva Teerth will also house the National Security Council Secretariat, the Cabinet Secretariat. This marks a significant step in the Central Vista redevelopment. (Narendra Modi on Facebook)

"The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India’s administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem," reads the official statement issued by the prime minister's office.

"For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities," the statement adds further.

The announcement first came from home minister Amit Shah in December 2025 as part of the government's 24x7 service push.

In a message on X, Shah said that for the past 11 years, the Modi government has been synonymous not with power, but with service.

"In this direction, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has reiterated the resolve for service and named the Prime Minister's Office 'Seva Tirth'. At the same time, Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas are being renamed as Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas," Shah added further.