PMO becomes ‘Seva Tirth’, Raj Bhavans also renamed in govt's ‘24x7 service’ push

Prime Minister's Office will now be called ‘Seva Tirth’ and Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas are being renamed to Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas, respectively, as home minister Amit Shah described the move as an important milestone in the journey to a developed India. File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(DPR PMO)

In a message on X, Shah said that for the past 11 years, the Modi government has been synonymous not with power, but with service, in which the topmost leader of the government considers himself a chief servant (Pradhan Sevak) and works for the people seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Also read: Flight operations hit across airports, chaos at Hyderabad's RGI over check-in system glitch | Watch

"In this direction, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has reiterated the resolve for service and named the Prime Minister's Office 'Seva Tirth'. At the same time, Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas are being renamed as Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas," Shah said in his message in Hindi.

He termed the change an important milestone in the "golden journey" of building a developed and excellent India in every field by placing service and good governance above all.

PMO becomes ‘Seva Tirth’

The new complex housing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will be called Seva Tirth. The complex, which is in the final stages of completion, was earlier called the Executive Enclave under the Central Vista Redevelopment project.

Besides the PMO, the Executive Enclave will comprise offices of the Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Council Secretariat and India House, which will be a venue for talks with visiting dignitaries. This marks a significant step in the Central Vista redevelopment.

Also read: ‘Not possible’: Centre rejects 'snooping' claims over Sanchar Saathi app in Parliament

As Raj Bhavans across the country are being renamed as Lok Bhavans, the move is being seen as a step in line with changes under the Narendra Modi government, which mark a deeper ideological transition of India's democracy "choosing responsibility over power and service over status".

India's public institutions are undergoing a quiet but profound shift and the idea of governance is moving from "satta to seva and from authority to responsibility", ANI news agency quoted sources as saying.

They said this change is not just administrative, it is cultural and moral and the shift in names marks a "shift in mindset".

The new complex housing the PMO is called Seva Tirth, a workplace designed to reflect the spirit of service and where national priorities take shape.

The Central Secretariat is named Kartavya Bhavan, a vast administrative hub built around the idea that public service is a commitment.