PM's 'saawan ka somwar' dig at Opposition for questioning Op Mahadev timing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Opposition for questioning the timing of Operation Mahadev, as part of which three Pakistani terrorists linked to the Pahalgam terror attack were killed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.(Sansad TV)

The Opposition had questioned the government on the timing the operation. Reacting to the criticism, the Prime Minister asked if the government looked for 'saawan ka somwar' for Operation Sindoor.

"What is wrong with these people? A disappointment to this extent? For the past many weeks, there were questions like 'what about Pahalgam terrorists', but now, they are questioning the timing of the operation," PM Modi said, during a debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament.

In another remark, PM Modi also said that Congress has given a “clean chit” to Pakistan, by questioning if the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack were indeed from the neighbouring country.

"The country is surprised that Congress has given a clean chit to Pakistan. They are saying that the terrorists of Pahalgam were from Pakistan. Give us proof of this. Pakistan is also demanding the same thing that Congress is making..." PM Modi said.

Earlier during the day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the timing of Operation Mahadev. “Why am I not congratulating you on Operation Mahadev? All political parties had extended support to the government when the time was right. After all, why did the encounter happen yesterday?” Yadav asked.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter carried out by the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said.

Those killed were identified as Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran—members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The encounter came over three months after the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives.