Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha set for Op Sindoor debate today; Modi likely to participate
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Operation Sindoor is a key part of today's agenda for the Rajya Sabha. The debate in the Rajya Sabha is set to take place for 16-hours with PM Narendra Modi in attendance.
- 34 Mins agoNCP's Supriye Sule praises Modi during Operation Sindoor debate
- 41 Mins agoCongress MP Manish Tewari's cryptic post goes viral
- 52 Mins agoHeavy rains hit parts of Delhi ahead of Parliament session
- 58 Mins agoCongress MP seeks suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha over Bihar SIR stir
- 18 Sec agoWhat is Operation Mahadev?
- 2 Mins agoWhat's on agenda today?
- 10 Mins agoPM Modi expected to participate today
- 13 Mins agoLok Sabha to resume proceeding at 11 AM
- 14 Mins agoRajya Sabha set for Op Sindoor discussion today
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 7 LIVE Updates: After an intense debate in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha is now all set to hold the 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which killed 26 people. ...Read More
During the Lok Sabha session for Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army announced Operation Mahadev, in which three terrorists, affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba were neutralised in an intense firefight.
On Day 6 of the Parliament Session, the Rajya Sabha was active for around five minutes due to repeated adjournments caused by opposition chaos. The upper house was adjourned twice due to protests from the opposition regarding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Both houses of the Parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - are set to resume their proceedings on Tuesday at 11 AM.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: NCP's Supriye Sule praises Modi during Operation Sindoor debate
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was his "greatness" that he showed faith in Opposition leaders to lead the delegations that went to India's partners after Operation Sindoor to highlight the country's fight against terrorism.
“When we got a call from Kiren Rijiju, he just told me on the phone that Supriya, you will have to give 10 days for the country... It was the greatness of the Prime Minister that he showed faith in the opposition leaders to lead the delegations,” Sule said in the Lok Sabha.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari's cryptic post goes viral
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari's cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral after it was revealed that he was benched, along with Shashi Tharoor, for the Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha.
"“Hai Preet jahaan ki reet sada, Main geet wahan ke gaata hoon, Bharat ka rehne waala hoon, Bharat ki baat sunata hoon," Tewari wrote on X.
Tewari, along with Tharoor, was part of the seven delegations sent to partner countries to spread India's message against terrorism and cross-border terrorism.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Heavy rains hit parts of Delhi ahead of Parliament session
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: With the house proceedings set to resume at 11 am, heavy rains have lashed over several parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic and leading to waterlogging in many areas.
Areas such as ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura and Rohini received heavy rain.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress MP seeks suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha over Bihar SIR stir
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala has moved a notice for Suspension of Business in the Upper House of the Parliament on Tuesday. With this notice, the MP has demanded a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.
Writing to the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, Surjewala, stated, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 29 July 2025."
"That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections, as well as plans for a similar exercise in states such as West Bengal," Surjewala added.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: What is Operation Mahadev?
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Operation Mahadev was the name of a military operation carried out by Indian security forces on Monday.
In a significant counter-terrorism success, the Indian security forces on Monday killed three Pakistani terrorists during an encounter in the forested Lidwas area near Harwan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
The operation, codenamed Operation Mahadev, was launched following intelligence and technical surveillance pointing to terrorist movement in the region.
The deceased terrorists were said to have been affiliated with Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: What's on agenda today?
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: The Lok Sabha is expected to continue its discussion on Operation Sindoor. The lower house debate kicked off on Monday and focused on India's response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.
The Operation Sindoor debate will begin today in the Rajya Sabha. As per an ANI report, Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among the ministers participating in the 16-hour long discussion in the Rajya Sabha.
PM Modi is also expected to intervene in the discussion.
Congress, the largest opposition party, has been allotted two hours for the discussion, and will be led by the party president and leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi expected to participate today
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to participate today during the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha. While confirmation is needed, the PM is expected to lead the debate on Operation Sindoor.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha to resume proceeding at 11 AM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: The Lok Sabha is set to resume its proceedings for Tuesday at 11 AM. The lower house carried out its 16-hour debate on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack on Monday. During the debate, Defence minister Rajnath Singh took centre stage as he laid out details of the military strikes.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha set for Op Sindoor discussion today
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha is all set for its 16-hour debate on Operation Sindoor on Tuesday. This debate follows the 16-hour long debate in Lok Sabha which was opened by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
In his address, the defence minister laid out the details of Operation Sindoor - which was India's military response to the Pahalgam attack. During Op Sindoor, the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror camps across 21 locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.