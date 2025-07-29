Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha set for Op Sindoor debate today; Modi likely to participate

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 7 LIVE Updates: After an intense debate in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha is now all set to hold the 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which killed 26 people. ...Read More

During the Lok Sabha session for Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army announced Operation Mahadev, in which three terrorists, affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba were neutralised in an intense firefight.

On Day 6 of the Parliament Session, the Rajya Sabha was active for around five minutes due to repeated adjournments caused by opposition chaos. The upper house was adjourned twice due to protests from the opposition regarding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Both houses of the Parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - are set to resume their proceedings on Tuesday at 11 AM.