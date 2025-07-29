'April 22 avenged in 22 minutes': PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed Operation Sindoor and said the move led to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack being avenged in mere 22 minutes. PM Modi addresses Parliament during debate on Operation Sindoor

"On the intervening night of 6-7 May, India took action just as decided. Pakistan could not do anything. Our armed forces avenged 22nd April within 22 minutes with precision attacks," PM Modi said during a debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament.

Lauding the armed forces, PM Modi said that while India and Pakistan have been engaged in a conflict before as well, it was for the first time that "impenetrable" targets were attacked.

"The forces destroyed terror hideouts... we also proved that India won't bow down to nuclear blackmailing," PM Modi said.

‘Airbases in ICU’

PM Modi also highlighted how India crippled airbases in Pakistan, saying many of them were “kept in ICUs”.

“India showed its technological prowess by targeting Pakistan. We dealt a huge blow to Pakistan's assets and airbases, and any airbases are kept in ICUs,” PM Modi quipped.

India launched attacks at several airbases in Pakistan, including Murid and Nur Khan, on May 10. The development came after Pakistan targeted air bases in India.

Satellite images had also confirmed the extent of damage caused by India’s military strikes. Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases were among those targeted, reports had indicated when Operation Sindoor was underway in May.

The operation was in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians lost their lives.