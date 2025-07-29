Who were 3 Pahalgam terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev? Amit Shah reveals names

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday named the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev as Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran—members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—stating that they were directly involved in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 28, 2025.(PTI)

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session, Shah said, “All three terrorists - Suleman, Afghan and Jibran were killed in yesterday's operation.”

He further informed the Parliament that “The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies.” Follow Parliament live updates.

The home minister said their identities were confirmed by four individuals, including two arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Shah also said that ballistic tests were conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Chandigarh to further confirm that the weapons carried by the slain terrorists matched those used in the Pahalgam attack.

The operation marks a major breakthrough in the investigation into the Pahalgam attack that had claimed 26 lives on April 22.

Amit Shah on Operation Mahadev

Shah announced in the lower house that three terrorists were killed during Operation Mahadev, which was carried out by the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," Shah said.

"Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," he added.

The operation took place on Monday in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park in Srinagar, following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants.

According to a statement by the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps shared on X on Monday, the gunfight occurred in the general area of Lidwas. “OP MAHADEV – Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress.”