What is Operation Mahadev? Pahalgam attack mastermind killed in big security action

In a significant counter-terrorism success, the Indian security forces on Monday killed three Pakistani terrorists during an encounter in the forested Lidwas area near Harwan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, codenamed Operation Mahadev, was launched following intelligence and technical surveillance pointing to terrorist movement in the region. Security agencies recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the encounter site.(Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The encounter began around 11 am when a joint team of the 24 Rashtriya Rifles and 4 Para unit detected terrorist activity in the Mulnar area of Harwan. Acting swiftly, the forces engaged the terrorists in an intense firefight, resulting in the deaths of three heavily armed terrorists. Follow Operation Mahadev live updates

One of the slain terrorists has been identified as Jibran, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative believed to have played a key role in the October 2023 Sonamarg Tunnel attack, which claimed seven lives, including that of a doctor.

Sources also told HT that Suleiman Shah, the mastermind of Pahalgam terror attack, may have been killed in the attack.

Weapons recovered

Security agencies recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the encounter site, including one M4 carbine, two AK rifles, and other war-like stores, indicating that the terrorists were well-equipped and possibly planning another major strike.

According to SSP Srinagar GV Sundeep Chakravarty, all three terrorists were foreign nationals from Pakistan and were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. However, he said that conclusive links to the Pahalgam attack would be established only after complete identification and forensic verification.

Coordinated action

The operation was based on specific intelligence inputs, including a technical signal similar to the one used in the Pahalgam attack. As the gunfight unfolded, additional reinforcements, including teams from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu & Kashmir Police, were deployed to contain the area and eliminate any remaining threats.

Army officials said drone surveillance was used to monitor the rugged, forested terrain, which lies close to Dachigam National Park, a region known for its challenging geography.

Chinar Corp confirm success

In a statement on social media platform X, the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps confirmed the neutralisation of the terrorists:

"Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation continues."

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) VK Birdi described the gunfight as a “long-drawn operation,” adding that while three bodies had been recovered, further details would be shared after complete verification.

Sources suggest that Operation Mahadev is part of a broader effort to dismantle sleeper cells and eliminate foreign fighters who have infiltrated into Kashmir valley with support from Pakistan-based groups like LeT.