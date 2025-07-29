‘I expected Opposition to welcome Pahalgam terrorists' killing, but…’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Union home minister Amit Shah, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, slammed the Opposition saying he had expected them to welcome the killing of terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack during Operation Mahadev, but instead, they appeared “unhappy". Union home minister Amit Shah spoke about Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.(Sansad TV)

“I was expecting that when they hear this news of killing of the Pahalgam terrorists, they will be happy, but instead they don't seem happy about it,” Amit Shah said during the discussion on Operation Sindoor and the April 22 Pahalgam attack in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

He further informed Parliament, “In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.”

Providing more details, he said, "All three terrorists - Suleman, Afghan and Jibran were killed in yesterday's operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies."

Shah condemned the brutality of the Pahalgam incident saying, “Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones.”

Operation Mahadev

In a major anti-terror operation, Indian security forces killed three Pakistani terrorists on Monday during a gunfight in the Lidwas forest near Harwan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, named Operation Mahadev, was launched based on specific intelligence and technical inputs about terrorist movement in the area.

The encounter began around 11 am when a joint team from the 24 Rashtriya Rifles and 4 Para unit spotted terrorist activity in the Mulnar area of Harwan. A fierce exchange of fire followed, leading to the elimination of three heavily armed terrorists.

One of the dead has been identified as Jibran, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member suspected to be involved in the October 2023 Sonamarg Tunnel attack, which killed seven people, including a doctor.