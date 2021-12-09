PM Modi pays floral tribute to CDS, his wife and other personnel at Palam air base

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid his last respects to chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and others who died in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash a day ago in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor area.

Mortal remains of the CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder and other personnel who were killed in the mishap were brought to the Palam technical airport in Delhi from Sulur airbase in an IAF C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft around 7:35pm.

The PM paid floral tributes to all the 13 people at a special sombre event being held at the air base.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Army chief MM Naravane, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Air chief Marshal AVR Chaudhari, defence secretary Ajay Kumar were among others who too paid their last respects to the CDS and others.

The defence minister met families of General Rawat and other armed forces personnel at the air base.

A PTI report said heart-wrenching scenes were seen at the Palam airport as 13 caskets were lined up inside a hangar in presence of their family members.

The Army said only three of the 13 bodies have been identified so far -- Gen Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier LS Lidder. Officers said the bodies of those identified will be released to the families for last rites.

The bodies of Gen Rawat and his wife will be kept at their 3 Kamaraj Marg residence for the general public to pay their final respects from 11am to 12:30pm on Friday.