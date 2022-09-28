PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary: ‘We reiterate…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to India's charismatic revolutionary Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, saying "his courage motivates us greatly."

“I bow to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti. His courage motivates us greatly. We reiterate our commitment to realise his vision for our nation,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi also posted a nearly 4-minute-long video clip of him paying rich tributes to the freedom fighter.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Chandigarh airport will be renamed after Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter. In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, Modi said that September 28 is an important day of 'Amrit Mahotsav' as it is the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh.

"Just before the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, an important decision has been taken as a tribute to him. It has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. It had been in waiting for a long time," Modi said.

"Let us take inspiration from our freedom fighters, follow their ideals and build the India of their dreams... this is our tribute to them. The memorials of martyrs, the names of places and institutions named after them inspire us with a sense of duty," the prime minister said.

The announcement triggered a race among several leaders to claim credit for it.

While Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed the prime minister's announcement, an official statement quoting the AAP leader said the decision was the result of the strenuous efforts of the state government.

BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said it was his government, which had pursued the matter with the Centre since 2017.

