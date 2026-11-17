Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked up the Indian flag placed as spot marker on floor during the photo op with fellow Quad leaders in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday. The gathering brought together United States President Donald Trump, Australian and Japanese Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese and Sanae Takaichi in Manila, Philippines.

PM Modi picks up a flag marker during a photo op with Quad leaders in Manila. (ANI)

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Trump reacted to Modi's gesture, saying, “Save it” (the flag).

‘Constructive and trusted’ says Modi on Quad partnership at Manila Summit

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Deep Dive What happened when PM Modi picked up the Indian flag marker at the Quad photo op? PM Modi picked up an Indian flag placed on the floor as a spot marker during the Quad leaders’ meeting in Manila. US President Donald Trump responded, “Save it.” Which countries are part of the Quad and what is its purpose? The Quad comprises Australia, India, Japan and the United States. PM Modi described it as a constructive and trusted partnership working to provide solutions for the Indo-Pacific. What areas did Quad leaders discuss at the Manila meeting? The leaders reaffirmed cooperation on maritime security, trusted supply chains, emerging technologies and disaster response. They said the meeting gave fresh momentum to their shared Indo-Pacific vision.

Earlier in the day, Modi hailed the Quad grouping as a constructive and trusted partnership, saying that the four countries - Australia, India, Japan and United States, provides trusted solutions for the entire Indo-Pacific.

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{{^usCountry}} The engagement marked the first Quad leaders-level meeting of Trump's current presidential term and comes amid efforts by the four countries to strengthen cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The engagement marked the first Quad leaders-level meeting of Trump's current presidential term and comes amid efforts by the four countries to strengthen cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region. {{/usCountry}}

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ALSO READ: ‘He's a very tough man and a great leader’: Trump praises Modi during Quad Summit meet

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..It gives me immense pleasure to meet you all. Manila and Quad have shared an age-old and special bond. In 2007, officials of the four countries met for the first time right here. 10 years after that in 2017, it was here in this city that we started our dialogue once again. Today, holding a Quad meeting once again in this historic city, marks an important milestone. Since January last year till date, our foreign ministers have met five times. This bears testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership...," PM Modi said in his statement at the Quad Summit in Manila, where US President Donald Trump was also present.

ALSO READ: PM Modi says Quad meeting in Manila gives fresh momentum to shared Indo-Pacific vision

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“From Maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technology to disaster response - it has been our endeavour that Quad provides trusted solutions for the entire Indo-Pacific,” he said.

'Modi very tough': Trump

PM Modi delivered his statement shortly after receiving a praise from US President Trump while posing for the leaders' group photo.

“We have a great relationship with these people, and these countries, and we have right from the beginning, I've been with all three of them for a long time, and they're phenomenal people, and they're friends of mine, so that helps. By the way, he's (PM Modi) a very tough man, just in case,” Trump told reporters.