Watch: PM Modi flags temple vandalism in Australia after meeting Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed the issue of recent attacks on temples in Australia with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during their discussion aimed at expanding overall relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese at the Ceremonial welcome, at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

In his media statement, Modi said it is a matter of regret that reports of attacks on temples have been coming regularly from Australia over the past few weeks and that it is natural that such news worries everyone in India.

"I conveyed these feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is of special priority for him," Modi said in presence of the Australian prime minister.

"Our teams will be in regular contact on this matter, and will cooperate as much as possible," Modi said.

The PM also said he discussed maritime security in the Indo-Pacific and ways to enhance mutual security with his Australian counterpart. "We discussed mutual cooperation to develop reliable and strong global supply chains," Modi said.

Modi also said both sides are working on a comprehensive economic agreement. “In the field of defence, we have made remarkable agreements in the last few years, including logistics support for each other's militaries,” Modi said.

Albanese said Modi and he agreed on the conclusion of the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement as soon as possible.

"I am hopeful that we will be able to finalise it this year," he said.

Albanese arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening after concluding his engagements in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

