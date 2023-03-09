Albanese-Modi bromance at Gujarat cricket stadium; annual summit tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister `Narendra Modi’s interaction with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad on Thursday was the latest in a string of cricket diplomacy events, setting the stage for an annual summit expected to focus on deepening strategic and trade ties. Australian PM Anthony Albanese (TwitterAlboMP)

Albanese’s presence in the Narendra Modi Stadium was an occasion to highlight the role of cricket in the burgeoning relations between India and Australia. Cricket diplomacy has in the past served to facilitate meetings between Indian and Pakistani leaders, especially during difficult phases in bilateral relations.

Albanese, on a three-day visit to India, was received at the stadium by Modi with a hug and a handshake. The two leaders were welcomed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny and were presented portraits of themselves. Modi and Albanese felicitated their respective team captains, Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, by presenting them with Test caps.

Modi and Albanese took a round of the stadium in a chariot built on a golf cart, with several banners around the venue highlighting the theme “75 years of friendship through cricket”.

Before the start of the match, the prime ministers watched a cultural programme featuring singer Falguni Shah and dancers. They met both teams before play started and stood alongside them when the national anthems were played. The leaders watched the game for about half an hour, sitting next to each other.

“Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM @AlboMP to witness parts of the India-Australia Test Match,” Modi tweeted.

Albanese, who posted a selfie with Modi on Twitter, said in a tweet: “On the field, Australia and India are competing to be the best in the world. Off the field, we are cooperating to build a better world.” He added the two cricket-loving nations share a “fierce but friendly rivalry”, and genuine respect is at the heart of this contest, reflecting the affection and friendship between the people.

The two leaders visited the Women’s Premier League corner at the stadium and posed for photos with the mascot, before going around an exhibition of photos on India-Australia test cricket accompanied by former player Ravi Shastri.

A large crowd began gathering early in the morning at Narendra Modi Stadium, which has a capacity of 132,000. Many carried the national flag and sported face paint.

Perhaps the most well-known instance of cricket diplomacy in India was when Pakistani dictator Zia-ul-Haq visited Jaipur in February 1987 to watch a test match between the teams of the two countries at a time when tensions had flared following a major military exercise named operation Brasstacks conducted by India along with India-Pakistan border. Pakistani military ruler Pervez Musharraf and former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani too visited India to watch matches at times when ties were strained.

In November 2019, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Kolkata at Modi’s invitation to inaugurate the first day-night test match in the country that was played between India and Bangladesh.

Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and attended some programmes, including Holi celebrations. He travelled to Mumbai on Thursday and participated in a meeting of the India-Australia CEOs Forum with a high-power trade delegation.

Modi and Albanese will participate in the first in-person India-Australia annual summit on Friday. People familiar with the matter said issues on the agenda include upgrading an interim trade deal to a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement, cooperation in critical minerals to drive India’s ambitious renewable and green energy initiatives, and global developments such as the Ukraine crisis.

The entry into force of the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) last December resulted in zero duties on 96% of Indian exports to Australia and zero duties on 85% of Australian exports. Bilateral trade was worth $27.5 billion in 2021.

India is one of the top sources of skilled immigrants to Australia. According to the 2021 census, 976,000 people in Australia were of Indian origin.

Defence ties have also grown, and defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted he had spoken to Australian counterpart Richard Marles on Thursday. “India & Australia share a comprehensive strategic partnership and the call today was an opportunity to reiterate our commitment towards further strengthening of our defence cooperation,” Singh said.

Albanese announced on Wednesday that Australia and India have finalised the Australia-India Education Qualification Recognition Mechanism. “This new mechanism means that if you are an Indian student who is studying or have studied in Australia, your hard-earned degree will be recognised when you return home,” he said.

“Or if you are a member of Australia’s very large Indian diaspora – 500,000 and growing – you will feel more confident that your Indian qualification will be recognised in Australia.”

Albanese also said Australia’s Deakin University will set up an international campus at GIFT City in Gandhinagar and announced the launch of a new scholarship – Maitri – for Indians to study in Australia for up to four years. Deakin is the first foreign university approved to open a campus in India. “This is an exciting beginning for stronger educational, commercial and cultural relationships,” he said.