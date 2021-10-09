Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi receives Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, at Rashtrapati Bhavan
india news

PM Modi receives Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Danish prime minister also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photograph with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her husband during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (File Photo / PTI)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 10:34 AM IST
ANI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received visiting Denmark prime minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, where she was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Frederiksen arrived in New Delhi earlier today for her 3-day visit to India. Minister of state (MoS) for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi received Frederiksen, who is on her first state visit to India, at the Delhi airport.

The Danish prime minister also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Saturday.

During her visit, Frederiksen will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will also interact with think tanks, students, and members of civil society. India termed Mette Frederiksen's visit very important as she is the first head of state visiting India since Covid-19 restrictions are in place since last March. Minister of external affairs S Jaishankar had visited Denmark earlier this year.

India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark.

There exists strong collaboration in the fields of renewable energy, clean technologies, water and waste management, agriculture and animal husbandry, science and technology, digitisation including ICT, smart cities, shipping, etc.

RELATED STORIES
Topics
mette frederiksen prime minister's office narendra modi denmark
