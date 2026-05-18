PM Modi receives Norway's highest honour, the Grand Cross, from King Harald V

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received Norway's highest honour, the Grand Cross during his five-nation tour. Modi is in Oslo for a two-day trip and was awarded the highest Norwegian honour by King Harald V. This is Modi's 32nd global honour.

PM Modi receiving the Grand Cross of Royal Norwegian Order of Merit from King Harald V of Norway.

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The Grand Cross is the highest grade of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. It is awarded for exceptional service in advancing Norway's interests and international relations. Track live updates on Modi's Europe visit

This is Modi's maiden visit to Norway, and marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in 43 years.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi on Sunday received Sweden's Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross, regarded as Sweden's highest recognition for foreign dignitaries and heads of government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi on Sunday received Sweden's Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross, regarded as Sweden's highest recognition for foreign dignitaries and heads of government. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This ultimate token of appreciation acknowledges PM Modi's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and deepen cooperation between India and Sweden across trade, innovation, technology and sustainability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This ultimate token of appreciation acknowledges PM Modi's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and deepen cooperation between India and Sweden across trade, innovation, technology and sustainability. {{/usCountry}}

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