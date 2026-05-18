PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Norway visit first in 43 years by an Indian Prime Minister
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Narendra Modi’s Norway visit will be the first by an Indian prime minister in 43 years and also his maiden trip to the Nordic nation. PM is currently on a 5-nation tour, which started with UAE. In Europe, he has already visited Netherlands and Sweden.
- 5 Mins agoPM Modi in Europe LIVE update: MEA says PM's second visit to Sweden shows deepening of strategic convergence between the two countries
- 23 Mins agoPM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Indian diaspora awaits PM Modi in Oslo
- 50 Mins agoModi lists out key outcomes from Sweden trip
- 55 Mins agoKey takeaways from Sweden trip
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoPM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Modi to become first Indian PM to visit Norway in 43 years
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Oslo, Norway after concluding his two-day visit to Sweden, as part of his ongoing five-nation tour that began in the UAE. Following visits to the Netherlands and Sweden, Modi will now attend engagements in Norway before concluding the tour in Italy....Read More
In Oslo, Modi will participate in the third India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral talks with Norway’s leadership, PTI reported. The summit, scheduled for Tuesday, will bring together the prime ministers of India, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.
Takeaways from Sweden
During his Sweden visit, Modi held extensive talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, focusing on trade, technology, defence and innovation. Both leaders agreed to elevate India-Sweden ties to a Strategic Partnership, describing it as a major milestone in bilateral relations.
Sharing details of the visit on X, Modi said the discussions delivered several important outcomes that would give “new momentum to India-Sweden relations”. He highlighted the launch of the Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0, the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor, and an ambitious target to double bilateral trade within five years.
On Sunday, Modi was also conferred with the ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross’ for his “exceptional contribution to the India-Sweden relationship and visionary leadership”.
India-Netherlands signed key agreements
Earlier in the tour, India and the Netherlands signed multiple agreements aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors. During talks with Dutch Prime Minister Jetten, Modi said India-Netherlands ties had witnessed significant progress over the last decade.
The Netherlands remains one of India’s largest trading partners in Europe, with bilateral trade reaching USD 27.8 billion in 2024-25. It is also India’s fourth-largest foreign investor, with cumulative FDI amounting to USD 55.6 billion.
Modi said India considers the Netherlands among its most important partners, citing the deep-rooted historical and people-to-people ties between the two countries.
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: MEA says PM's second visit to Sweden shows deepening of strategic convergence between the two countries
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Briefing the reporters about PM Modi, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said that PM's second visit to Sweden reflects the deepening of strategic convergence between the two countries across sectors ranging from trade and innovation to defence and green transition.
While briefing reporters on Sunday (local time) in Gothenburg after the European Round Table industry meeting organised by Volvo Group, George said, "This is the Prime Minister's second bilateral visit to Sweden after his landmark visit in 2018, when Sweden hosted the first India-Nordic summit in Stockholm. The 2018 visit laid a solid foundation for India-Nordic relations and India-Sweden bilateral ties under the Innovation Partnership." (ANI)
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Indian diaspora awaits PM Modi in Oslo
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: For the Indian community residing in Norway, the upcoming visit of Pm Modi is nothing short of historic. Preparations and anticipation have been building for months. Speaking to ANI, members of the diaspora shared their excitement.
A member of the Indian diaspora in Oslo told ANI, "We are excited about the PM's visit to Norway. This is the first visit after 43 years. Not just the Indian diaspora but the whole of Norway is excited about this visit. After signing the EFTA deal, the industry in Norway is now excited about materialising it." (ANI)
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Prime Minister lists out key outcomes from Sweden trip
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: From elevating our ties to a Strategic Partnership, launching the Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0 and the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor, to setting an ambitious goal of doubling bilateral trade in the next five years, the discussions were highly productive, said PM Modi after he left Sweden.
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Key takeaways from Sweden trip
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Modi was in Sweden earlier. During his two-day visit to Sweden, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, with discussions centred on trade, technology, defence and other strategic sectors.
The two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of India-Sweden relations and decided to elevate bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, marking a significant step forward in the relationship.
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Modi to become first Indian PM to visit Norway in 43 years
PM Modi in Europe LIVE update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday departed for Norway after wrapping up his Sweden visit, during which India and Sweden elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership and discussed expanding cooperation across key sectors.
Modi’s trip will also mark the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Norway in 43 years, besides being his first-ever visit to the Nordic country. (PTI)