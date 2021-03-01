Home / India News / PM Modi regrets not having learnt Tamil language
PM Modi regrets not having learnt Tamil language

Replying to a query in Mann Ki Baat, Modi said: “One of my shortcomings was that I could not make much effort to learn Tamil, the oldest language in the world.”
Modi described Tamil as beautiful and said: “Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it.”

The latest edition of Mann Ki Baat also had frequent references to Assam and West Bengal, two poll-bound states other than Tamil Nadu.

