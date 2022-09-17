PM Modi's birthday today: Wishes pour in; Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor's messages

PM Modi birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 on Saturday with several events being organised across the country to mark the occasion. Wishes poured in since the morning from all political leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin wished PM Modi a day ahead on the sidelines of the SCO meeting. “As per Russian tradition, we never offer congratulations in advance, so I cannot do that right now. But I would like you to know that we know about, and we wish you all the best," Putin said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow LIVE updates of 8 cheetahs coming to India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a one-line greeting for PM Modi. "Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," he tweeted. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posted a photo with PM Modi and wished him good health and long life. "May he work to remove the darkness enveloping so many of our fellow citizens & bring them the light of progress, development & social harmony instead," he tweeted. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal put out a tweet wishing for PM Modi's long and healthy life.

'No greater gift...': CM Chouhan as plane with 8 cheetahs lands in Gwalior

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, posted their wishes for PM Modi.

Several events have been planned on behalf of the party to mark the occasion. BJP president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on PM Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sending birthday wishes on NaMo App

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large number of people send their wishes to PM Modi on the NaMo App, which added special modules this year for birthday wishes. The users can choose Gift or Seva on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday. The users will also be able to pick moments from PM Modi's life that they most connect with from the virtual exhibition hosted on NaMo App and create a short video which can be shared on social media using the app.

E-auction of gifts, mementos received by PM Modi

The ministry of culture is organising a 16-day e-auction of prestigious and memorable gifts presented to him. The fourth edition of the e-auction will commence today and conclude on October 2. “This year approximately 1,200 mementos and gift items have been put on e-auction. The display of the mementos has been done at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. These items can also be viewed on the website,” Union minister Kishan Reddy said.

56-inch thali by Delhi restaurant

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A restaurant in Lutyens' Delhi, Ardor 2.1, will be serving a 56-inch thali for 10 days starting from today on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday. "We are huge fans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our restaurant is known for its thalis. The 56-inch thali is an assimilation of 56 dishes culminated into a single thali. It is to commemorate his birthday and to honour what he has done for the country and its citizens," owner Suveett Kalra said.

From those who will be eating the thali between September 17 and 26, two lucky winners will be chosen. They will get a chance to go on a free trip to Kedarnath.

The thali will have 20 different kinds of sabzis, various kinds of breads, dal and gulab jamun, with a choice of kulfi also. The lunch Vegetarian thali is for ₹2,600 plus taxes while the Non-veg thali is priced at ₹2,900 plus taxes. The dinner thalis are priced at ₹300 extra per thali. If any one of the two people who have come together, finish the thali in 40 minutes, they will be awarded ₹8.5 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail