At India-Denmark biz meet, PM Modi shares his take on 'FOMO' to woo investors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took help of a widely used term on social media to reach out to investors in Copenhagen. He said the term ‘FOMO’ which when elaborated meant ‘fear of missing out’ could be used in a slightly different context while describing India’s investment opportunities.

The PM was jointly addressing a India-Denmark Business Forum with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen when he made the statement. “These days the term FOMO or ‘fear of missing out’ is gaining traction on social media. Looking at India’s reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don’t invest in our nation will certainly miss out,” the PM said.

Later, the Danish PM said she used to think ‘FOMO’ was about parties, but realised that it was about India. “I always thought FOMO was about Friday nights or parties but I realise that it’s about India,” she said.

The ministry of external affairs that was tweeting updates on the PM’s three-day Europe trip further said that enriching conversations were being held at the event to combine Denmark’s skill and India’s scale, especially in areas of clean energy and climate friendly technologies.

The PM said the business worlds of two nations had often worked together in the past. "The strengths of our nations complement each other," he added.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi quoted the PM as saying, “There is great scope of investing in green technology. Things like cold chains, shipping and ports also offer opportunities. India is working on PM-Gati Shakti for next generation infrastructure.”

The MEA also tweeted images from the meeting and a clipping of the two PMs being greeted by the Indian diaspora after the event.

