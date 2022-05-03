Denmark PM greets Modi with 'special gesture'; EU trade deal, Ukraine discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen for the warm welcome on his arrival in Copenhagen. Addressing a press briefing with Frederiksen, Modi - who is on a three-day trip to Germany, Denmark and France - said India and Denmark shared “values of democracy, freedom of expression and the rule of law” and, said, "Together we both have several complementary strengths."

Modi's visit began with a 'special gesture' from Frederiksen, who received the prime minister at the airport. Modi's office called the moment “a special start to a special visit”.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest to boost bilateral relations, including the war in Ukraine, the India-European Union (EU) free trade deal and the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

"Today, we also discussed many regional and global issues including India-EU relations, Indo-Pacific and Ukraine. We hope that the negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will be concluded at the earliest," Modi said at the press meet.

The prime minister took the opportunity to reiterate India's call for an “immediate ceasefire in Ukraine” and urged both sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

Modi arrived in Denmark earlier in the day after a jam-packed Monday in Germany that saw him meet chancellor Olaf Scholz and also interact with Indians living in the country.

The two leaders chaired the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations (IGC), and signed several agreements to augment bilateral ties.

The Indian prime minister's Denmark itinerary also includes a meeting with Queen Margrethe II, attending the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interacting with the Indian community in Denmark. He will also take part in the second India-Nordic Summit along with his counterparts of Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Denmark.

After wrapping up his Denmark trip, Modi will make a stopover in Paris to meet newly re-elected president Emmanuel Macron.