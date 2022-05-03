Home / India News / Modi in Europe day 2 LIVE updates: After Germany, PM Modi to visit Denmark
Live

Modi in Europe day 2 LIVE updates: After Germany, PM Modi to visit Denmark

  • PM Modi in Europe day 2 LIVE updates: After a first busy day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Denmark on his second day in Europe - where he will meet Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in Copenhagen. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Europe
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Europe(ANI)
Updated on May 03, 2022 08:44 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Europe, had a jam-packed first day in Germany. Now, on the second day of his visit, PM Modi will be visiting Denmark for the first time on Tuesday - during which he is set to meet Queen Margrethe II of Denmark. 

On this first day, PM Modi held talks with German chancellor Olaf Scholz, received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community and met several top business leaders. On this last day, PM Modi will call upon French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

This is PM Modi's first foreign trip of the year and the first since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices, the prime minister had said. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 03, 2022 08:44 AM IST

    Technology being included in governance: PM Modi

    Today the way technology is being included in governance in India, it shows the political will of New India...Now no PM will have to say that I send Re 1 from Delhi but only 15 paise reaches (people): PM Modi in Berlin, Germany

  • May 03, 2022 08:01 AM IST

    PM Modi's day 2 in Europe

    PM Modi is set to visit Denmark on his second day in Europe - where he will meet Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in Copenhagen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi europe
india news

On Eid-al-Fitr, PM Modi calls for ‘togetherness, brotherhood’

  • People across India are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Fitr on May 3 as the holy month of fasting - Ramadan came to end.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(HT Photo)
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(HT Photo)
Published on May 03, 2022 08:12 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

Modi in Europe day 2 LIVE updates: After Germany, PM Modi to visit Denmark 

  • PM Modi in Europe day 2 LIVE updates: After a first busy day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Denmark on his second day in Europe - where he will meet Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in Copenhagen. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Europe(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Europe(ANI)
Updated on May 03, 2022 08:44 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

PM Modi in Denmark on day 2 in Europe after wrapping Germany visit: 10 points

PM Modi in Europe: The prime minister is set to visit Copenhagen in Denmark. He will then head to Paris in France. 
&nbsp;Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Indian diaspora, in Berlin. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_02_2022_000326B)(PTI)
 Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Indian diaspora, in Berlin. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_02_2022_000326B)(PTI)
Published on May 03, 2022 07:47 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

India celebrates Eid-al-Fitr today: 5 things to know about the festival

  • The festival is marked by feasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities. In many parts of the world, Eid - one of the most important Islamic festivals - was celebrated on Monday. Here are 5 things to know about Eid-al-Fitr.
The Masjid-i Jehan-Numa, commonly known as the Jama Masjid of Delhi.(File photo- Pixabay)
The Masjid-i Jehan-Numa, commonly known as the Jama Masjid of Delhi.(File photo- Pixabay)
Published on May 03, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

Breaking: India logs 2,568 new Covid cases, 20 deaths in 24 hours

  • Breaking news May 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on May 03, 2022 08:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Delhi airport was world’s 2nd busiest in March, data shows

According to a report by Official Airline Guide (OAG), the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was behind the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta in the United States, but ahead of Dubai Airport.
Passengers at Terminal 3 of the Delhi's IGI Airport. (File Photo / HT)
Passengers at Terminal 3 of the Delhi's IGI Airport. (File Photo / HT)
Published on May 03, 2022 04:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByJasjeev Gandhiok, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Contractor accuses officials of demanding 40% commission

Yariswamy said that the executive engineer and junior engineer, among others, have demanded the commission to release payments, making life hard for small-time contractors who sometimes borrow money to complete works.
The Congress stepped up protests against the Bommai government after Santosh K Patil, a contractor, was found dead, weeks after he made allegations that he was being harassed by then rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa to cough up 40% commission for works of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore done in Hindalga village of Belagavi district. (PTI)
The Congress stepped up protests against the Bommai government after Santosh K Patil, a contractor, was found dead, weeks after he made allegations that he was being harassed by then rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa to cough up 40% commission for works of 4 crore done in Hindalga village of Belagavi district. (PTI)
Published on May 03, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
BySharan Poovanna
Close Story
india news

Uncertainty over TMC MLA Supriyo’s swearing in

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has entrusted deputy speaker Asish Banerjee to administer the oath of office to Babul Supriyo. Asish Banerjee has refused to carry out the responsibility, saying it is inappropriate for him to perform the duty when the speaker is in office.
Former Union minister Babul Supriyo, who joined the TMC in September 2021 after being dropped from the Union government, won the Ballygunge assembly seat by over 20,000 votes. (PTI PHOTO.)
Former Union minister Babul Supriyo, who joined the TMC in September 2021 after being dropped from the Union government, won the Ballygunge assembly seat by over 20,000 votes. (PTI PHOTO.)
Updated on May 03, 2022 04:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTanmay Chatterjee
Close Story
india news

Power crisis continues in Andhra; industries bear the brunt

An official statement from the energy department said the daily demand for power in the state as on Sunday was 218.924 million units
The state government has made a request to the central government seeking availability of coal to ensure power generation to meet the demand in the state. (AFP)
The state government has made a request to the central government seeking availability of coal to ensure power generation to meet the demand in the state. (AFP)
Published on May 03, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Rape charge against producer: Upset with AMMA’s response, Parvathy resigns from ICC

He said Babu had given a letter to AMMA saying he wants to stay away from the executive committee in the light of allegations and he did not want to drag the organisation into the incident.
AMMA vice president Maniyanpillai Raju said if a member opted out of the organisation in view of charges against him it cannot suspend him further. (Representative Photo)
AMMA vice president Maniyanpillai Raju said if a member opted out of the organisation in view of charges against him it cannot suspend him further. (Representative Photo)
Published on May 03, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Students’ union takes blame for Charak oath row

This incident happened during the college’s induction ceremony held on Saturday for students to don their white courts for the first time
Health minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday transferring Madurai Medical College dean A Rathinavel and putting him on a waitlist. (PTI)
Health minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday transferring Madurai Medical College dean A Rathinavel and putting him on a waitlist. (PTI)
Published on May 03, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Centre allows TN to send relief material to Sri Lanka

Since there was no communication from the Centre, Tamil Nadu unanimously passed a resolution on April 29.
Chief minister MK Stalin reacted to the development, saying the “humane gesture” will improve relations between the two nations. (ANI)
Chief minister MK Stalin reacted to the development, saying the “humane gesture” will improve relations between the two nations. (ANI)
Published on May 03, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Smriti Irani to visit Wayanad today

BJP leaders said she will highlight backwardness of the district and talk in length about various centrally-sponsored programmes.
Union minister Smriti Irani will chair a meeting in the collectorate and review progress of the centrally-funded programmes in the district and meet people, including tribal leaders. (HT Photo)
Union minister Smriti Irani will chair a meeting in the collectorate and review progress of the centrally-funded programmes in the district and meet people, including tribal leaders. (HT Photo)
Published on May 03, 2022 12:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Cong protests after Rahul denied nod to visit varsity

Following Osmania University’s denial to allow Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the university campus to interact with students on May 7, the party activists on Monday protested against the varsity decision in Telangana
Telangana high court on Monday directed Osmania University vice-chancellor (V-C) professor D Ravinder to re-examine the petition filed by the Congress leaders for allowing Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the campus on May 7. (HT)
Telangana high court on Monday directed Osmania University vice-chancellor (V-C) professor D Ravinder to re-examine the petition filed by the Congress leaders for allowing Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the campus on May 7. (HT)
Published on May 03, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rap Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Delhi HC seeks govt response on plea for ‘regulation’ of polygamy in Islam

The high court has sought the Centre’s stand on a Muslim woman’s plea seeking regulation of the practice of bigamy or polygamy which is allowed under Muslim law (Shariat) .
On Monday, the court took note that the counsel has filed additional documents and asked the authorities to reply within six weeks.
On Monday, the court took note that the counsel has filed additional documents and asked the authorities to reply within six weeks.
Published on May 03, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out