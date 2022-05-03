Home/India News/ Modi in Europe day 2 LIVE updates: After Germany, PM Modi to visit Denmark
Live
Modi in Europe day 2 LIVE updates: After Germany, PM Modi to visit Denmark
PM Modi in Europe day 2 LIVE updates: After a first busy day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Denmark on his second day in Europe - where he will meet Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in Copenhagen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Europe, had a jam-packed first day in Germany. Now, on the second day of his visit, PM Modi will be visiting Denmark for the first time on Tuesday - during which he is set to meet Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.
On this first day, PM Modi held talks with German chancellor Olaf Scholz, received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community and met several top business leaders. On this last day, PM Modi will call upon French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
This is PM Modi's first foreign trip of the year and the first since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices, the prime minister had said.
Follow all the updates here:
May 03, 2022 08:44 AM IST
Technology being included in governance: PM Modi
Today the way technology is being included in governance in India, it shows the political will of New India...Now no PM will have to say that I send Re 1 from Delhi but only 15 paise reaches (people): PM Modi in Berlin, Germany
May 03, 2022 08:01 AM IST
PM Modi's day 2 in Europe
PM Modi is set to visit Denmark on his second day in Europe - where he will meet Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in Copenhagen.
PM Modi in Europe day 2 LIVE updates: After a first busy day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Denmark on his second day in Europe - where he will meet Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in Copenhagen.
The festival is marked by feasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities. In many parts of the world, Eid - one of the most important Islamic festivals - was celebrated on Monday. Here are 5 things to know about Eid-al-Fitr.
According to a report by Official Airline Guide (OAG), the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was behind the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta in the United States, but ahead of Dubai Airport.
Yariswamy said that the executive engineer and junior engineer, among others, have demanded the commission to release payments, making life hard for small-time contractors who sometimes borrow money to complete works.
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has entrusted deputy speaker Asish Banerjee to administer the oath of office to Babul Supriyo. Asish Banerjee has refused to carry out the responsibility, saying it is inappropriate for him to perform the duty when the speaker is in office.
Following Osmania University’s denial to allow Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the university campus to interact with students on May 7, the party activists on Monday protested against the varsity decision in Telangana