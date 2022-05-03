Inspire non-Indian friends to visit India: PM Modi to diaspora in Denmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the Indian diaspora to inspire at least five of their “non-Indian” friends and people they know to visit the country.

In his address to members of the community in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, Modi said, “People will say ‘Chalo India’. This is the work you all ‘rashtradoot’ (nation's messengers) have to do.” The PM was greeted with loud cheers and appreciation chants ahead of his address.

Modi, who landed in Denmark earlier in the day, began his address to the Indian community by saying he is “very grateful” to them for their “warm welcome” in the country. He also thanked his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen for taking time out of her schedule and attending the address among the Indian community, adding that it is a testament of her love and respect for Indians.

Modi said the meeting he held with Frederiksen a while ago will pave the way towards further deepening of bilateral ties.

“Due to the coronavirus (Covid-19), everyone's life was going on in a virtual mode for a long time. As soon as movement became possible last year, Prime Minister Frederiksen was the first head of government whom we had the opportunity to welcome to India. This shows the growing relations between India and Denmark,” Modi added.

Amid loud cheers, Modi said Indians due to their vast diversity may have varied languages, food choices and tastes, but are tied with “social harmony, oneness and values of co-existence".

He further said that wherever Indians go, they “sincerely” contribute to the growth of that country. “Often, when I meet world leaders, they proudly tell me about the achievements of the Indian community settled in their countries.”

Modi's meeting with Frederiksen earlier in the day focused on a wide variety of issues of common interest, including the India-European Union (EU) free trade deal, the situation in the Indo-Pacific, and the war in Ukraine.

"Today, we also discussed many regional and global issues including India-EU relations, Indo-Pacific and Ukraine. We hope that the negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will be concluded at the earliest," Modi said at the joint press briefing with Frederiksen.

He also took the opportunity to reiterate India's call for an “immediate ceasefire in Ukraine” and urged both sides (Russia and Ukraine) to return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.