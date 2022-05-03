Watch: Modi tries hand at playing dhol in Denmark's Copenhagen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday tried his hand at playing on a dhol during his visit to Denmark's Copenhagen as part of his three-nation Europe tour. Modi was given a warm welcome by the people of the Indian community when he arrived in Denmark earlier in the day.

In a video, Modi, dressed in grey Indian attire, can be seen beating the dhol with one hand while another rests on the musical instrument. He is surrounded by members of the Indian diaspora who are seen performing to the beats of dhol.

Modi also addressed the Indian community settled in Denmark, asserting Indians have had no role in harming the planet and the need of the hour is to promote a 'lifestyle for the environment'. He further asked them to convince at least their five non-Indian friends to visit India.

"The mindset of use and throw is negative for the planet. It is necessary to get out of the consumption-oriented approach and the need of the hour is to promote 'LIFE -- Lifestyle for Environment'. India's role in damaging the climate is negligible; Indians have had no role in damaging the planet," Modi said.

He also underlined that India had "no hand in exploiting our Mother Earth" and said it has taken on the challenge of saving her. "By 2070, we have set Net Zero target...India has been able to fulfil its climate action because, unlike others who put all the responsibility of saving the planet on multilateral organisations, we see it as a responsibility of each citizen to do their bit to save the world."

Modi, who arrived in Copenhagen from Germany, was received by his Danish counterpart at the airport as a special gesture. He will visit France next.