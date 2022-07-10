PM Modi says, 'Maa Kaali's blessings are with India'; BJP's fresh message to Mahua, Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the blessings of Goddess Kaali are always with India as he addressed the centenary celebrations of Swami Atmasthananda, who was the 15th president of the Ramakrishna Math. The remarks come amid the raging controversy over Goddess Kaali in connection with which the BJP has demanded the suspension of Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra from the party.

As PM Modi spoke at the occasion, he remembered Ramakrishna Paramhans and said, "Swami Ramkrishna Paramhans was a saint who experienced Maa Kaali in front of his eyes." PM Modi also referred to Bengal's Kaali Puja and Swami Vivekananda. "Swami Vivekananda had such stature but he used to become like a child in his devotion for Goddess Kaali. Such unwavering faith was also there in Swami Atmasthananda," PM Modi said.

"Maa Kaali's blessings are always with India," he said.

Following PM Modi's speech, BJP leader Amit Malviya targetted Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra over the Kaali controversy. Malviya tweeted that while PM Modi spoke so devotionally about the goddess for whole of India, Mamata Banerjee defends the "obnoxious" portrayal of the goddess by her party MP.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks reverentially about Maa Kaali being the center of devotion, not just for Bengal but whole of India. On the other hand, a TMC MP insults Maa Kaali and Mamata Banerjee instead of acting against her, defends her obnoxious portrayal of Maa Kaali...," Malviya tweeted.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra has come under fire after she said that to her, Goddess Kaali is a "meat-loving, alcohol-accepting" deity. The comment drew a huge backlash and the Trinamool Congress distanced itself from the comment and said it was Mahua Moitra's personal opinion and not the party's stand.

Mahua Moitra continues to hold her ground amid mounting pressure on her to withdraw those comments. Asserting that what she said was not hurtful and is actually how the goddess is worshipped, Mahua Moitra said she will fight every case against her on this issue.

"Mamata Banerjee is dithering to act against Mahua Moitra, despite her abhorrent comments for Maa Kaali, because she fears it will upset her Muslim vote bank. They will see her as being pro Hindu, something she is uncomfortable with. But Moitra’s defiance is what has left her red," Amit Malviya earlier tweeted.

