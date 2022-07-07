FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra as row over Kali remark intensifies

The row over Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks on goddess Kali intensified on Wednesday after a first information report (FIR) was registered against her in Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit sought her arrest for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Hindu community.

The lawmaker from Bengal’s Krishnanagar, however, challenged the BJP to “bring it on” and asserted that she was not afraid of its “goons”, even as her own party condemned the remarks and said it was made “in her personal capacity”.

Moitra triggered a controversy on Tuesday when, while speaking during a TV interview, she said that for her, Kali is a “meat-eating, alcohol accepting Goddess” and that every person has the right to worship gods and goddesses in their own way.

The TMC leader made the comments when she was asked about Toronto-based Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, who promoted her film Kaali with a poster depicting a woman dressed as a goddess smoking a cigarette.

Taking note of the remarks, police in Bhopal registered an FIR against the TMC lawmaker under section 295A (outraging religious feelings) of Indian Penal Code. The case was registered on the complaint by a 52-year-old resident of Jehangirabad area of the city, Anoop Uikey, inspector at Bhopal Crime Branch, said.

The complainant alleged Moitra’s remarks hurt his religious feelings.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condemned Mahua’s statement. “Hindu religious sentiments have been hurt by Mahua Moitra’s statement and insult of Hindu deities will not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.

In Bengal, the state BJP lodged police complaints in Kolkata and five districts till Wednesday night and even threatened to move court.

“The Bengal government has lodged police cases against Nupur Sharma for her comments (on Prophet Mohammed) but what Moitra has done is far more serious. I am giving the police 10 days to arrest Moitra. If they don’t, I will move the Calcutta high court,” leader of the Opposition in the Bengal legislative assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said.

Moitra reacted sharply to the BJP’s threats. “Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls,” she tweeted. “Truth doesn’t need back up forces.”

In a tweet, the Trinamool Congress said Moitra’s “views expressed on goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are not endorsed by the party in any manner or form. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments.”