PM Modi set to address Mann Ki Baat: LIVE updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his monthly radio programme - ‘Man Ki Baat’ -. This is the 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat and also the last episode of 2022. On December 13, PM Modi urged people to share inputs and suggestions for the last episode of his monthly radio show through NaMo app, MyGov app or via a record message by dialing 1800-11-7800. “2022's last #MannKiBaat will take place on the 25th of this month. I am eager to receive your inputs for the programme. I urge you to write on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800," he tweeted.

During the last edition of Mann Ki Baat on November 27, PM Modi lauded the launch of the Vikram – S, the first built by India's private sector into space. He also spoke about India’s G20 presidency and called it a great opportunity for the country.

His address comes as authorities are alert in view of the rise in Covid cases in China. Millions have been reported to be infected this month in the neighbouring country but officials in India have stressed that there is no need to panic.