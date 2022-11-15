Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi set to attend G20 Summit in Bali

PM Modi set to attend G20 Summit in Bali

india news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 07:14 AM IST

G20 Summit: On Monday, Joe Biden-Xi Jinping meeting remained the highlight.

PM Modi arrives to attend the G-20 Summit. (MEA/ Twitter)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at the venue in Indonesia's Bali to attend the G20 Summit. The Prime Minister arrived on Monday evening in Indonesia where the summit is being attended by top world leaders including United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping among others.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Arindam Baghchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), wrote: "Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi welcomes PM @narendramodi for the G20 Bali Summit. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health are on the @g20 org Summit agenda today. (sic)," Bagchi tweeted.

On Monday, Biden-Xi meeting was the highlight where the two leaders spoke about Taiwan issue among other global concerns.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

