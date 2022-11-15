PM Modi set to attend G20 Summit in Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at the venue in Indonesia's Bali to attend the G20 Summit. The Prime Minister arrived on Monday evening in Indonesia where the summit is being attended by top world leaders including United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Arindam Baghchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), wrote: "Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi welcomes PM @narendramodi for the G20 Bali Summit. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health are on the @g20 org Summit agenda today. (sic)," Bagchi tweeted.

On Monday, Biden-Xi meeting was the highlight where the two leaders spoke about Taiwan issue among other global concerns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON