‘Ensure no talent overlooked’: PM Modi’s ‘New India’ message to sports ministers

The government is setting up Khelo India Centres of Excellence in every state and these efforts will become the foundation of a new India in the sports world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. He asked the sports ministers in the country to ensure that no sporting talent is overlooked and more local competitions and tournaments are held in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the sports ministers’ ‘Chintan Shivir’, held in Manipur’s Imphal, through video conferencing on Monday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the ‘Chintan Shivir’ of sports ministers in Manipur’s Imphal through video conferencing, the PM emphasised that sports play a significant role in a nation’s development and said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide quality sports infrastructure to every talented player.

“At least two Khelo India Centers are being established in every district of the Northeast and Khelo India State Centre of Excellence in every state. These efforts will become the foundation of a new India in the sports world,” he said.

“You must focus on sports infrastructure, and sports training according to each tournament. You also must decide short-term, medium-term and long-term goals,” he told the sports ministers.

He also suggested that National Youth Festival be rethought to make it more effective and said that such programmes, which are held in the states, should not become just a formality. “India will be able to establish itself as a leading sports country only when such efforts are made all-round,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PM appreciated the fact that Indian players have performed well in the last one year and hailed the athletes from the Northeast who won medals in several international competitions.

“Projects worth more than 400 crores related to sports infrastructure are giving a new direction to the development of the Northeast today,” he said.

“Northeast and Manipur have significantly contributed to carrying forward the country’s sporting tradition. Northeast adds new colours to the country’s cultural diversity and provides new dimensions to the country’s sports diversity,” he said.

He highlighted the indigenous games of the region such as Sagol Kangjai, Thang-ta, Yubi Lakpi, Mukna and Hiang Tannaba, and said that they are very attractive in their own right. He mentioned Oo-Lawabi of Manipur, which resembles Kabaddi, Hiyang Tannaba, which reminds one of Kerala’s boat race. He also noted the state’s historical association with polo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Singh Thakur will preside over the two-day brainstorming event. Last year, the Shivir was held in Kevadiya in Gujarat.