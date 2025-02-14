PM Modi shares highlights of ‘extremely fruitful' US trip. See video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared the highlights of what he termed an "extremely fruitful" visit to the United States. US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington DC on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.(Bloomberg)

The 3 minutes and 45 seconds long video posted on his X handle showed key moments from PM Modi's visit to Washington, during which he met President Donald Trump and also interacted with top US officials and businesspersons.

"Here are highlights from an extremely fruitful USA visit… From energy to education, trade to technology and AI to space…many issues discussed," Modi wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington on a two-day visit to hold high-stakes talks with President Donald Trump.

He was hosted by Trump on Thursday for their first bilateral talks since the Republican leader assumed the US presidency for a second term last month.

During the talks, India and the US decided to take a big leap in broad-basing their strategic ties in several critical areas, including defence, energy, and critical technology. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Donald Trump, known for his deal-making persona, admitted that PM Narendra Modi was a "much better negotiator" than him. In a lighthearted moment, Modi played on Trump’s iconic “MAGA” slogan, saying he was committed to “Make India Great Again”.

Trump announced that Washington is paving the way to provide New Delhi with F-35 fighter jets as part of increasing military supplies by billions of dollars.

During this two-day visit to the US, Prime Minister Modi also met key American officials, including National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

He also interacted with prominent business leaders, including SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who also leads the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.