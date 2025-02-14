PM Narendra Modi on business with Elon Musk: ‘Word deal copyright belongs to Trump’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he believes that only one person in the world holds the “copyright” to the word “deal,” and that person is US President Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump, right, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Bloomberg)

The remark came during a joint press conference at the White House following bilateral talks with President Trump.

PM Modi was asked whether he had discussed any potential business deals with Elon Musk, the world's richest man and a close ally of Trump.

In response, Modi said, “I have known Elon Musk for a long time. Even before I became prime minister, when I was the chief minister, I knew him. Today, he came to meet me with his family, including his children, and we had a casual conversation in a family setting.”

“As far as the word ‘deal’ is concerned, I believe that the copyright for the word belongs to just one person in the entire world, and that person's name is Trump,” Modi added.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was accompanied by his three young children as he arrived at the Blair House, the US President's guest house. The family was seen sitting with Musk during his meeting with PM Modi. Neuralink director Shivon Zilis was also present at the meeting.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “Prime Minister and Mr. Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote “Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India's efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’.”

PM Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit on Wednesday. He was welcomed at the airport by India's ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials.

Later, PM Modi met members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered outside the Blair House to greet him.