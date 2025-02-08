PM Modi slams AAP over Yamuna pollution:'Beliefs of people crushed'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on Yamuna pollution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers at the party headquarters. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

“Maa Yamuna is the source of our spirituality. We bow down to the Yamuna devi who always wishes us well. But these people (AAP) did not pay any attention to Maa Yamuna, and insulted our beliefs. The beliefs of the people of Delhi were crushed under the feet of these people (AAP) and then blatantly accused Haryana,” the prime minister told Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the party headquarters.

“I have taken a pledge that we will make Yamuna the identity of Delhi. I know this is a difficult task and will take time. But if our resolve is strong, Yamuna Maa will keep her blessings on us irrespective of however long it takes, and however much efforts it takes,” Modi added.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP came under fire over froth in Yamuna in the run-up to the election. The controversy escalated after Kejriwal alleged that the river water entering from Haryana to Delhi was “poisoned”.

The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting Aam Aadmi Party. Several top AAP leaders including party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bharadwaj losing their seats.

"Today, there is excitement and relief in the minds of the people of Delhi. Excitement for victory and relief is for making Delhi, AAP-da free...I bow my head and thank the people of Delhi for believing in Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said.

“This is not an ordinary victory. The people of Delhi have driven out 'AAP-da'. Delhi has been freed from the 'AAP-da'. The mandate of Delhi is clear. Today, development, vision and trust have won in Delhi. Today, ostentation, anarchy, arrogance and the 'AAP-da' that had engulfed Delhi have been defeated. I congratulate every BJP worker and all of you for this victory,” he added.