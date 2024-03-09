PM Modi slams Congress in Assam, says party ‘insensitive’ towards Northeast | Key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched multiple attacks on the Congress while addressing a gathering in the Jorhat district of Assam. PM Modi accused the Congress of always neglecting the northeastern states of the country, and being “insensitive” towards its reserves. PM Modi in Jorhat district of Assam (PTI)(PTI)

PM Modi, during his visit to Assam today, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than ₹17,500 crore. He further credited NDA's “double engine government” for working towards the development of Assam.

While addressing a rally in Assam's Jorhat district, the prime minister said, “The double-engine government is working at a great speed for the development of Assam. Assam has shown unprecedented pace in the infrastructure, health, and energy sectors.”

He attacked the Congress party for “failing to live up to the expectations” of the people of Assam, highlighting the BJP government's housing scheme in the state.

PM Modi's speech in Assam: Key takeaways

PM Modi said in Assam, “We are trying to make the lives of the women in Assam easier and increase their savings. Yesterday, on the occasion of Women's Day, our government announced a reduction of ₹ 100 in the price of LPG.”

100 in the price of LPG.” Highlighting the BJP's housing scheme, the prime minister said, “Today the dream of my 5.5 lakh families of Assam to have their own permanent house has been fulfilled. In one state, 5.5 lakh people are moving into permanent houses of their choice, of their own ownership.”

“During the time of Congress governments, people used to yearn for one house each, whereas our government is providing 5.5 lakh houses in a day,” he added.

PM Modi also attacked the Congress government over animal conservation in Assam, saying, “Due to the negligence of the previous ruling governments, the rhinos of Assam were not taken into consideration and were put in danger. In contrast, the current government has shown effort and dedication to protecting rhinos and wildlife.”

Urging people to visit the Kaziranga National Park once again, he said, “2024 is the golden jubilee year of Kaziranga National Park and I would like to request everyone to visit Kaziranga once.”

PM Modi also alleged that the Congress government's "insensitive and unplanned conservation strategy" led to poaching in the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Around 27 rhinos were killed in 2013 but the number of such poaching incidents came down to zero in 2022 due to the NDA government's policies, he said.

PM Modi is currently on a three-day visit to four states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh - as the NDA alliance gears up to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April and May 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)