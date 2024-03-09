PM inaugurates strategic Sela tunnel, projects worth 55k cr for six NE states

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several projects for six northeastern states valued at nearly Rs.55,0000 crore at an event held in Arunachal Pradesh. Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh (File Photo)

The PM laid the foundation stone for several development projects from the state capital Itanagar, at an event attended by chief minister Pema Khand, governor KT Parnaik and Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who represents the West Arunachal seat in Lok Sabha.

Among the projects inaugurated is the strategically important Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh built by the Border Roads Organisation at a cost of Rs.825 crore. It is the world’s longest twin-lane tunnel built at an altitude of above 13,000 feet.

The PM inaugurated the Sela tunnel by flagging off an Arunachal Pradesh State Transport bus that went through it.

The tunnel will help boost the movement of soldiers, equipment and heavy vehicles to forward areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector. The Sela project consists of Tunnel 1, which is 1,003 metres long, and Tunnel 2, a 1,595-metre twin tube tunnel.

The slew of projects launched and foundation stones laid are related to multiple sectors, including rail, road, health, housing, education, border infrastructure, IT, power, oil and gas, and others.

The other projects dedicated by the PM include the groundbreaking ceremony of the 2880 MW Dibang multipurpose hydropower project, the highest dam structure in India, which will be built at a cost of Rs.31,876 crore.

The PM also launched a new Industrial Development Scheme for North East, UNNATI (Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme). The scheme worth Rs.10,000 crore is expected to attract new investment, help set up new manufacturing and services units and give a boost to employment.

In the event, the PM also virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs.3,400 cr in Manipur, Rs.1,700 crore in Nagaland, Rs.290 crore in Meghalaya, Rs.450 crore in Sikkim and Rs.8,500 crore in Tripura, including the Sabroom Land Port located along the international border between India and Bangladesh.

PM Modi had arrived in Assam on Friday evening and spent the night at a guest house in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR). He did a two-hour safari on an elephant and jeep inside the park famed for one-horned rhinos before departing for Arunachal Pradesh.

On Saturday afternoon, the PM is set to return to Assam and take part in two events, including inaugurating the 125-foot tall statue of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan at Jorhat. The PM will also address a public rally at Meleng Meteli where he will inaugurate several projects valued at nearly Rs. 18,000 crore undertaken by the central and state government.