Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: PM takes ‘elephant and jeep safari’ at Kaziranga National Park in Assam
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate various developmental projects today. His itinerary begins with a visit to Kaziranga National Park in Assam, followed by his participation in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit North East’ program in Itanagar. During this event, he will inaugurate the “Sela Tunnel” and unveil the “UNNATI scheme” valued at about ₹10,000 crore....Read More
Projects to be inaugurated today -
• Assam: PM Modi is set to unveil an impressive 84-foot-tall statue honouring Lachit Borphukan, the renowned General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam, celebrated for his triumph over the Mughals. In Jorhat, a public event will witness PM Modi inaugurating and dedicating several developmental projects to bolster the health, oil and gas, rail, and housing sectors.
• Arunachal Pradesh: He will introduce numerous development endeavours across Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh during an event in Itanagar. These initiatives span various sectors, including rail, road, health, housing, education, border infrastructure, IT, Power, and Oil and Gas. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects worth over ₹41,000 crores in Arunachal Pradesh.
• West Bengal: The prime minister will participate in the "Viksit Bharat Viksit West Bengal" program in Siliguri. During this event, he will inaugurate and dedicate various developmental projects in the rail and road sectors collectively valued at over ₹4,500 crore.
• Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Modi is poised to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for many development initiatives exceeding ₹42,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh.
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: As PM enjoys his safari in Kaziranga National Park, know what the usual timings for visitors' safari are
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently embarked on a safari in Assam's renowned Kaziranga National Park, celebrated for its one-horned rhinoceros population. For visitors, the usual safari timings are as follows -
• Jeep Safari:
Morning: 8.00 am to 10.00 am
Afternoon: 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm
• Elephant Safari:
Morning slots: 5.30 am to 6.30 am and 6.30 am to 7.30 am
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: PM in Kaziranga National Park | Watch
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kaziranga National Park this morning, where he took an elephant and safari ride.
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: PM to lay foundation stones for multiple projects under PM-DevINE scheme | Details
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate projects under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme.
• This includes laying the foundation stone for the Medical College & Hospital at Sivasagar and a Hemato-Lymphoid centre in Guwahati.
• Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for significant projects in the oil and gas sector.
• These projects entail the capacity expansion of the Digboi Refinery from 0.65 to 1 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum).
• Furthermore, the Guwahati Refinery Expansion from 1.0 to 1.2 MMTPA will be initiated, along with the installation of a Catalytic Reforming Unit (CRU).
• Augmentation of facilities at the Betkutchi (Guwahati) Terminal by Indian Oil Corporation Limited will also be part of the foundation stone-laying ceremony.
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: PM to unveil statue of Lachit Borphukan
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Modi is set to unveil the “84-foot-tall statue of Lachit Borphukan”, the renowned General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam, known for his victory over the Mughals.
• Additionally, the endeavour encompasses the establishment of the Lachit and Tai-Ahom Museum, along with a 500-seat auditorium.
• This initiative aims to commemorate the bravery of Lachit Borphukan and raise awareness about his legacy. It is expected to stimulate tourism and create employment prospects in the region.
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: PM at Kaziranga National Park takes ‘elephant and jeep safari’
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an “elephant and jeep safari” within Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning, news agency PTI reported quoting an official.
Modi, making his inaugural visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, initially undertook an elephant safari in the Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range of the park, followed by a jeep safari within the same range. Park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials accompanied him. The prime minister had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening for a two-day visit to the north-eastern region.
(With PTI inputs)
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: What is Kaziranga National Park famous for?
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: As the prime minister visits Assam's Kaziranga National Park, it's important to know some key facts about the park,
• Kaziranga National Park holds the designation of being a “UNESCO World Heritage Site”.
• Renowned for its iconic “Greater one-horned rhinoceros population”, the park is also home to elephants, wild water buffalo, swamp deer, and tigers.
• Kaziranga is a vital breeding ground for elephants, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer. Over time, the tiger population in Kaziranga has grown, leading to its declaration as a Tiger Reserve in 2006.
• Recognised as an Important Bird Area by BirdLife International, the park plays a crucial role in conserving avifaunal species.
• During the winter season, migratory birds such as the lesser white-fronted goose, ferruginous duck, Baer’s pochard duck, lesser adjutant, greater adjutant, black-necked stork, and Asian Openbill stork travel from Central Asia to Kaziranga.
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: PM visits Kaziranga National Park in Assam
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his tour of the northeastern region with a visit to Kaziranga National Park this morning.
Following this, he will proceed to Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to participate in the "Viksit Bharat Viksit North East" program, where he will unveil a range of developmental projects.
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: PM to unveil developmental projects worh ₹55,600 cr across north eastern states
Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about ₹55,600 crore in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.