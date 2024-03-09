Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: PM takes ‘elephant and jeep safari’ at Kaziranga National Park in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an elephant ride during his visit to Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Saturday morning.

Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate various developmental projects today. His itinerary begins with a visit to Kaziranga National Park in Assam, followed by his participation in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit North East’ program in Itanagar. During this event, he will inaugurate the “Sela Tunnel” and unveil the “UNNATI scheme” valued at about ₹10,000 crore....Read More

Projects to be inaugurated today -

• Assam: PM Modi is set to unveil an impressive 84-foot-tall statue honouring Lachit Borphukan, the renowned General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam, celebrated for his triumph over the Mughals. In Jorhat, a public event will witness PM Modi inaugurating and dedicating several developmental projects to bolster the health, oil and gas, rail, and housing sectors.

• Arunachal Pradesh: He will introduce numerous development endeavours across Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh during an event in Itanagar. These initiatives span various sectors, including rail, road, health, housing, education, border infrastructure, IT, Power, and Oil and Gas. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects worth over ₹41,000 crores in Arunachal Pradesh.

• West Bengal: The prime minister will participate in the "Viksit Bharat Viksit West Bengal" program in Siliguri. During this event, he will inaugurate and dedicate various developmental projects in the rail and road sectors collectively valued at over ₹4,500 crore.

• Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Modi is poised to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for many development initiatives exceeding ₹42,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh.