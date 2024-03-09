PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Sela Tunnel: Details of world's longest twin-lane tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to embark on a day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, will inaugurate the world’s longest twin-lane tunnel ‘Sela Tunnel’. The inauguration ceremony will take place around 10:30 am in Itanagar as the PM will participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit North East’ program. PM Modi will also launch several other developmental projects in the state including the UNNATI scheme worth ₹10,000 crore.

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP photo)