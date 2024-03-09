PM Modi picks ‘trishul’ after offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked up a 'trishul' and greeted the public while holding it in his hand after offering prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath stood beside PM Modi during the moment and people cheered both leaders. Notably, Trishul is a weapon of the Hindu God Lord Shiva. Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked up a 'trishul' and greeted the public while holding it in his hand after offering prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Saturday.(X(formerly Twitter))

At the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, PM Modi and CM Yogi took part in elaborate religious rituals and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. During their visit, the temple was beautifully adorned with flowers and a huge crowd was present to welcome the leaders.

PM Modi held a roadshow in Varanasi, the constituency that he will be contesting in upcoming Lok Sabha election for the third consecutive term, with people lined up across the streets to welcome him.

Modi's visit to West Bengal, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated various projects worth thousands of crores in West Bengal, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

In West Bengal, he participated in the “Viksit Bharat Viksit West Bengal” program in Siliguri. During the event, he inaugurated and dedicated various developmental projects in the rail and road sectors collectively valued at over ₹4,500 crore. While addressing a people's gathering, PM Modi accused the state's ruling TMC government of looting the people.

"Anti-poor TMC government is not implementing Ayushman Bharat Yojana. TMC government is looting you at every step. Modi sends money for MGNREGA but TMC government has created 25 lakh fake job cards for people," said PM Modi.

In Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar, PM Modi participated in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit North East’ program. During the event, he inaugurated world's longest twin-lane tunnel- the “Sela Tunnel”. The strategically significant tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to India's Tawang region, bordering China. The tunnel has reduced travel time to Tawang by at least one hour, allowing faster deployment of weapons, soldiers, and equipment to forward areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Meanwhile in Assam, PM Modi unveiled an 84-foot-tall statue honouring Lachit Borphukan, the renowned General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam, celebrated for his triumph over the Mughals. He also visited the world-famous Kaziranga National Park, known for the one-horned rhinoceros.