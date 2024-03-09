PM Modi's 'Sandeshkhali' attack on ‘corrupt TMC’: Show them the door in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to oust Trinamool from West Bengal and said the door to remove the 'corrupt' party will be open through the Lok Sabha election and hence all Lok Sabha seats from North Bengal should go to the BJP. The INDIA bloc is insensitive to the 'Gorkha brothers', Narendra Modi said raising the pitch for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Siliguri, West Bengal.

Calling the Trinamool Congress corrupt, Narendra Modi said its ministers are in jail for stealing from the ration system. Trinamool has created fake job cards to loot public money of MGNREGA sent by the Centre, the prime minister said the INDIA bloc is a conspiracy. "TMC people are concerned about their nephew, Congress people about their son and daughter. The Left want to be with them so that their car keeps running. They don't care about children. If there is anyone who is concerned about the future of your children, it's Modi, the BJP, the NDA. Hence, every family in the country is saying 'main hoon Modi ka parivaar'. I don't have to leave any bungalow, any bank balance for anyone," PM Modi said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"What the TMC leader did with Sandeshkhali's poor, tribal, Dalit women is being discussed in the entire country. TMC, Congress and the LEFT's INDIA bloc did a lot of discrimination to the North Bengal. They did not develop these areas but also created social conflict," Narendra Modi said.

The Sandeshkhali issue became a major BJP versus Trinamool ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Trinamool's Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of assaulting women in Sandeshkhali and grabbing their lands -- was arrested by the West Bengal police after being absconding for over 55 days. CBI has now got the custody of Sheikh Shahjahan.

PM Modi met some women from Sandeshkhali on an earlier visit to the state. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee too led a rally of women from Sandeshkhali and said West Bengal is the safest for the women, countering Modi's charge.

PM Modi's 3T roadmap for North Bengal

PM Modi in Siliguri said the BJP has a clear roadmap for the development of North Bengal based on three Ts -- tea, tourism and timber. Small businesses on these 3 Ts will be provided with many facilities.