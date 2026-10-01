PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar's family after flydubai attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar and applauded his bravery, which helped save hundreds of lives aboard a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv.

PM Modi applauded the bravery of Smit Machchhar, whose actions helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy.

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Machchhar, captain of flydubai flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, is currently in the ICU at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where he is undergoing treatment for serious injuries sustained in the mid-air attack.

During the conversation, Modi praised Machchhar's courage and presence of mind and stressed that Indian missions were providing all possible assistance to the passengers and crew.

Speaking at a function marking the centenary of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Modi said he had spoken to Machchhar's parents and wife and urged the nation to pray for the pilot's recovery.

"India’s captain Smit used his presence of mind and courage. Today Israel PM also said one Indian helped prevent a 9/11. We are proud of Captain Smit. I spoke to his parents and wife. He is being treated. The whole world is proud of him. I urge the nation to pray for Smit’s quick recovery," Modi said.

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Deep Dive What led to the incident involving Captain Smit Machchhar on the flydubai flight? Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot during a flight, which caused the aircraft to experience a steep descent. This emergency situation prompted Machchhar to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene. How did Captain Smit Machchhar manage to save the passengers despite being injured? Despite sustaining serious injuries, Captain Machchhar demonstrated immense bravery by opening the cockpit door, which allowed passengers and crew members to overpower the co-pilot and regain control of the situation, ultimately saving the lives on board. What recognition has Captain Smit Machchhar received after the incident on the flydubai flight? Captain Smit Machchhar has been hailed as a hero by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who praised his courage and quick actions that helped save 174 lives during the mid-air emergency.

What happened aboard flydubai flight

{{^usCountry}} Machchhar was seriously injured after being attacked by his co-pilot during the flight. Despite his injuries, he managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to enter the cockpit and overpower the attacker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Machchhar was seriously injured after being attacked by his co-pilot during the flight. Despite his injuries, he managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to enter the cockpit and overpower the attacker. {{/usCountry}}

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The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The incident began when the co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar in the cockpit, causing the aircraft to enter a steep descent. Passengers intervened and helped subdue the attacker, while the aircraft was eventually brought under control and landed safely.

Officials have not yet released the name of the Omani pilot who allegedly attacked Machchhar. His identity has not been officially disclosed as the investigation into the incident is still underway.

Leaders hail Captain Smit's bravery

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The incident triggered widespread praise for Machchhar, with political leaders across parties commending his actions and wishing him a speedy recovery.

President Droupadi Murmu said the nation was proud of Machchhar.

"The nation is proud of Captain Smit Machchhar. His heroic courage and incredible presence of mind have deeply touched us all," Murmu said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised the Indian pilot.

"My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery. Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster," Netanyahu said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also praised Machchhar's bravery.

"Putting his own life on the line, he upheld the highest traditions of duty and service, helping protect the lives of everyone on board," Singh said.

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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla described Machchhar as "truly a hero", saying his presence of mind and courage in an extremely dangerous situation helped save the lives of hundreds of people.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge praised Machchhar, the crew and others who intervened during the attack.

"I salute Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, the crew, and all who showed extraordinary courage and presence of mind under attack, helping save precious lives," Kharge said in a post on X.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also praised the pilot, saying the global community was applauding his actions and praying for his speedy recovery.

PM Modi had earlier called him a 'HERO'

Modi had earlier hailed Machchhar as a "HERO", saying that despite being seriously injured, he showed "immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others".

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"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," Modi had said.

"India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health," he added.

Machchhar is an experienced pilot with more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and around 9,750 flying hours, predominantly on Boeing 737 aircraft. Before joining flydubai, he spent more than 11 years with SpiceJet, where he served as a Line Training Captain.